The eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is will take place between 1 and 18 June in England and Wales.

India are the defending champions after they clinched the trophy following their victory over England in the final four years ago. Eight top-ranked teams as on September 2015 have made it to the tournament, which means Bangladesh have pipped West Indies for the final spot. The eight teams that are participating in the Champions Trophy are:

England Australia India South Africa Pakistan Sri Lanka New Zealand Bangladesh

These eight teams are divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. Each group will have four teams each. The two groups are given below.

Group A

Australia Bangladesh England New Zealand

Group B

India South Africa Pakistan Sri Lanka

Where to watch live

Sky Sports provides live coverage of the Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom. Sky Go App will provide action on iPhone, iPad and selected Android devices. Skysports.com will also provide updates of the Champions Trophy.

Schedule:

Match 1: England v Bangladesh, Group A

Date and Time: 1 June, 10:30am BST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Match 2: Australia v New Zealand, Group A

Date and Time: 2 June, 10:30am BST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 3: Sri Lanka v South Africa, Group B

Date and Time: 3 June, 10:30am BST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Match 4: India v Pakistan, Group B

Date and Time: 4 June, 10:30am BST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 5: Australia v Bangladesh, Group A

Date and Time: 5 June, 1:30pm BST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Match 6: England v New Zealand, Group A

Date and Time: 6 June, 10:30am BST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Match 7: Pakistan v South Africa, Group B

Date and Time: 7 June, 1:30pm BST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 8: India v Sri Lanka, Group B

Date and Time: 8 June, 10:30am BST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Match 9: New Zealand v Bangladesh, Group A

Date and Time: 9 June, 10:30am BST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Match 10: England v Australia, Group A

Date and Time: 10 June, 10:30am BST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 11: India v South Africa, Group B

Date and Time: 11 June, 10:30am BST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Match 12: Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Group B

Date and Time: 12 June, 10:30am BST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Semi-final:

Match 13: Semi-final 1, TBD v TBD

Date and Time: 14 June, 10:30am BST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Match 14: Semi-final 2, TBD v TBD

Date and Time: 15 June, 10:30am BST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Final

Match 15: Final, TBD v TBD

Date and Time: 18 June, 10:30am BST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London