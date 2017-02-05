Sunday's Super Bowl could make for a record-breaking day for bookmakers in Las Vegas, with a $1.1 million bet already taken from one punter alone.

Last year's Super Bowl between Denver and Carolina saw $132.5 million taken by bookies, with betting shops around Las Vegas reporting a similar run up to Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

Jay Kornegay, who is in charge of betting at Westgate Las Vegas told the Associated Press it could be a record-making game for the city.

"I wouldn't bet against it," he said. "It will be close, but I think we could easily set another record."

The person who placed the $1.1 million bet has remained anonymous, but put money on the Falcons plus three points in Sunday's game – meaning if the Atlanta team win the game or lose by 1 or 2 points, the punter will make $2.1 million.

However, large bets are not unusual when it comes to the Super Bowl, with bookmaker routinely taking at least one bet that amount to at least $500,000 and upwards.

In addition to people betting on the outcome of the game in various forms – from who will win to how many points will be scored – bookies are also offering odds on 'proposition bets' on everything from who will win the coin toss to the clothing worn by the person singing the national anthem.

This year, bookies are taking bets on whether or not Luke Bryan, singing the anthem, will be wearing blue jeans.