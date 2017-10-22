A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder of an 18-month-old baby after the toddler fell from a sixth-floor window in Bradford.

Police officers were called to Barkerend Road at about 5.10pm local time on Saturday (21 October) following a report that a child had suffered life-threatening injuries.

It "quickly became apparent" the baby boy had died, West Yorkshire Police said when they arrived at the scene.

"This is clearly an extremely traumatic incident and specially trained officers are working to support the child's family members and those who witnessed what took place," Detective Superintendent Nick Wallen, who is leading the investigation, said, as quoted by The Guardian news website.

"It is no exaggeration to say those who witnessed this incident will have been deeply traumatised by what they saw.

"A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the baby's fall and she is currently receiving medical assessment in custody."

West Yorkshire Police said that they were not looking for any more suspects in connection with the incident but have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact Bradford CID on 101, quoting reference number 1506 of 21 October, 2017.