Three people have been arrested for attempting to steal nearly $7,500 (£5,655) in merchandise from a Victoria's Secret store,

The women, identified as Shomyia Renay Hemphil, Britanny Renae Bobo and Lamonica Monique McGee, were arrested after their getaway car caught on fire during a police chase. The suspects were charged with felony stealing and fleeing.

The three suspects reportedly entered the Victoria's Secret in Lake St Louis, Missouri through the "Pink" entrance on Wednesday (11 October), according to court documents.

They proceeded to stack clothing on display tables before grabbing the items and running out of the door.

A store employee called police as the women got into a 2007 maroon Nissan Altima and ran. According to Fox2 St Louis, officers saw the vehicle near the exit of the Meadows Shopping Centre.

As police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the car sped off and drove into oncoming traffic on Interstate 64. The women drove over a concrete median in order to avoid a head-on collision and sped onto eastbound Interstate 64.

The vehicle's tyres began to wear down during the police chase and was on its rims by the time it came to a full stop. The vehicle then burst into flames, Frontenac Detective Tim Duda told the St Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hemphil and McGee reportedly fled the scene, but were later found and apprehended. Bobo, however, remained on the scene and admitted to stealing the merchandise.