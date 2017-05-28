Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey believes that Arsene Wenger will stay beyond the end of this season following the Gunners' commanding FA Cup win at Wembley over Premier League champions Chelsea. The Frenchman had a season to forget for the most part and there are major question marks over his future, with his contract set to expire.

The Gunners board and Wenger will convene for a board meeting on Tuesday (30 May) where his future will be decided. The manager confirmed that he will have more clarity on his situation by next week. The Gunners finished the season outside the top four for the first time under Wenger but managed to finish the campaign on a high note by winning their third FA Cup in four years.

Ramsey played a major part in the final, scoring the winner minutes after the Blues had equalised through Diego Costa, the second time he has scored the winner in the finals of the FA Cup, with the first being against Hull City in 2014. Olivier Giroud was the architect of the move as he latched on the end of a brilliant ball by Alexis Sanchez and delivered a sumptuous cross for Ramsey to head into an open net.

"Of course I think he'll stay," Ramsey told BBC Sport, as quoted by Goal. "He's been fantastic for me and the players. We changed the formation and had a lot of success. Fair play, it paid off and hopefully he'll be here next season. We owe him a lot."

"I can't describe this," Ramsey added. "It's been an up and down year but to finish with an FA Cup, it has to be deemed a success. I love this competition and I love playing here. We deserve it and I'm happy for the boys. That's my game, I love to make late runs and Oli knew I'd be there. He put it on a plate for me to score the winner."