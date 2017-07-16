Home Secretary Amber Rudd has announced a wide-ranging review of the sentencing of acid attacks to ensure those who carry out the assaults feel "the full force of the law".

It follows a dramatic rise in the number of attacks were noxious substances were used as a weapon, including a rampage on Thursday (13 July) where five attacks took place in London in less than 90 minutes.

MPs have since called for toughening the laws and Rudd has responded to the calls by declaring the review.

In a piece for the Sunday Times, Rudd wrote: "As home secretary I am acutely aware of this growing problem and I refuse to let those behind such attacks spread fear throughout our society.

"The law in this area is already strong, with acid attackers facing up to a life sentence in certain cases. But we can and will improve our response.

"That's why today I am announcing an action plan to tackle acid attacks. It will include a wide-ranging review of the law enforcement and criminal justice response, of existing legislation, of access to harmful products and of the support offered to victims.

"The Crown Prosecution Service's guidance to prosecutors will be reviewed so that acid and other corrosive substances can be classed as dangerous weapons. In addition, we will look again at the Poisons Act to assess whether it should cover more of these harmful substances."

Data obtained by the BBC revealed there were more than 1,800 reports of acid attacks in England and Wales since 2010, three of which have resulted in deaths.

Though most victims survive their attacks, a majority are left with devastating physical injuries and scars for the remainder of their lives.

Rudd said it should be the perpetrators, not the victims, who should face the consequences of such actions for the rest of their lives.

"We will also make sure that those who commit these terrible crimes feel the full force of the law," she added.

"We will seek to ensure that everyone working within the criminal justice system, from police officers to prosecutors, has the powers they need to punish severely those who commit these appalling crimes.

"I am clear that life sentences must not be reserved for acid attack survivors."