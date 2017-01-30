When actor and former White House aide Kal Penn was told on Instagram that he didn't belong in the US, he launched a crowdfunding campaign in the troll's name and raised more than $500,000 (£400,000) for refugees.

The crowdfunding page "Donating to Syrian refugees in the name of the dude who said I don't belong in America" raised the sum in 48 hours for the International Rescue Committee.

Penn, who was born to Indian parents in New Jersey, wrote on the fundraising page: "We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don't belong in our own country, that America can't be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world. We will turn their bigotry, along with the President's, into love."

The star of comedy series Harold & Kumar and medical show House originally set his fundraising target at $1,500 but quickly changed it to $500,000 after donations began to flood in. Many people donated in Vice-President Mike Pence's name.

Penn, who served as associate director of public engagement in the Obama adminstration, said the response was a "testament to how proud we are of our beautiful country and how fired up we are to resist our new president's dangerous policies with solidarity and love".

All the donations will go to the International Rescue Committee which launched its first-ever emergency appeal for refugees already living in the US. The $5m appeal will provide housing, healthcare and education to refugees detained upon entering the country following President Trump's immigration ban.