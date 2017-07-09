Adnan Januzaj and Sam Johnstone's future at Manchester United appears bleak after both players were omitted from the 27-man squad for the club's United States tour. Jose Mourinho has included youngsters Scott McTominay and Demetri Mitchell, who both made their debuts last season, as well as Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young who all ended last season injured.

New signing Victor Lindelof is in line to make his debut during the tour having been named in the party. Striker Romelu Lukaku has not been included having not yet completed his £75m move to Old Trafford. Currently on holiday in Los Angeles with midfielder Paul Pogba, he is expected to link-up with his new teammates in the coming days.

Much of the focus has been on the new signings pursued by United this summer, but the announcement of the squad which will play five times in the USA provides an insight into at least two imminent departures from the club. Belgian Januzaj is the most at threat having been sent to Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland on loan in the last two seasons.

Prior to confirmation of his omission from the touring squad, The Mirror reported that Januzaj was set not to be given a squad number for this season and was in line to be axed by Mourinho. United value the winger at £12m but his failure to build on the impressive start to his career under David Moyes means his future is in major doubt.

Johnstone meanwhile appears likely to leave United on loan for a seventh season in a row, with a return to Aston Villa likely according to The Daily Mail. The 24-year-old has never made a senior appearance for United in six years at the club and though there is an option to extend his deal beyond 2018 his wait for a debut is set to go on.

United preparations for the new campaign sees them play five high-profile matches in the USA this summer. Their schedule begins against Major League Soccer pair Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake City, before marquee games against Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.