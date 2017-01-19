The 2017 African Cup of Nations got underway in Gabon on 14 January and 16 teams are contesting to win the prestigious tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The final of the 31st edition of the tournament will be played at the Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville, on 5 February . Ivory Coast are the defending champions and they will be fighting to win it for the second time in a row this year.

Each group consists of four teams and the top two teams from each group will progress to the quarter-finals, while the bottom two teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

Below is the points table for the2017 African Cup of Nations:

Group A Table

Group A Mat Won Lost Draw GF GA GD Points Cameroon 2 1 0 1 3 2 +1 4 Burkina Faso 2 0 0 2 2 2 0 2 Gabon 2 0 0 2 2 2 0 2 Guinea-Bissau 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

Group B Table

Group B Mat Won Lost Draw GF GA GD Points Senegal 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 Algeria 1 0 0 1 2 2 0 1 Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 2 2 0 1 Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 2 -2 0

Group C Table

Group C Mat Won Lost Draw GF GA GD Points DR Congo 1 1 0 1 1 0 +1 3 Ivory Coast 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 Togo 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group D Table