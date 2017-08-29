Chelsea-bound midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has "had enough" at Arsenal but may find it hard to receive regular game-time at Stamford Bridge, according to former Gunners defender Nigel Winterburn.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to leave north London for the west of the capital after the two clubs agreed a fee in the region of £35m for the former Southampton starlet, who is also attracting interest from Liverpool.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger stressed that 'The Ox' would remain in north London this season and hoped that the England international would commit his future to the Gunners, who have a number of players with just one year left on their current contract at The Emirates Stadium.

Wenger publicly urged Oxlade-Chamberlain to pen fresh terms a few days ago, but his plea fell on deaf ears - the 24-year-old reportedly rejected a final contract offer from Arsenal, believed to be worth around £180,000-a-week, sparking interest from suitors in the process.

Winterburn thinks Oxlade-Chamberlain is seeking a "new challenge" away from Arsenal and says clubs such as Chelsea admire him because of his ability to play in a number of positions. The former West Ham United defender thinks his versatility will come in handy at Stamford Bridge as he may struggle to oust the likes of Willian and Pedro for starting spot under Antonio Conte.

"We are hearing he wants to play in a more central midfield role but with the clubs he's been linked with, I can't see that," Winterburn told Sky Sports.

"Personally, I think he's had enough at Arsenal, it's time to move on and face a new challenge. He's been sensational at wing-back. So he could compete with Moses at Chelsea.

"If he wants to play midfield in an attacking role, because I think that is where he wants to play, but at Chelsea that's Willian or Pedro. And can he really be guaranteed a starting place above those players?"

"[His versatility] makes him an attractive proposition because he can move positions. But sometimes being good in several positions can be frustrating too, if you want to hold down and develop in one regular position."