Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has hinted that he could seek an exit from the Emirates Stadium as he wants to play for a successful team that has a "winning mentality".

The 28-year-old, whose Gunners contract expires in the summer of 2018, revealed that he was happy in London and that he would prefer to stay in the city.

However, he raised the possibility of playing for a different club in the capital amid reports that Premier League leaders Chelsea are interested in signing him.

"I am happy in London and hope to finish my contract there [at Arsenal]," Sanchez was quoted as saying by Sky Sports at a promotional event in Chile.

"I'd like to stay in the city but with a team that is winning things, that has a winning mentality.

"I'm 28 years old, I still have a lot of years ahead of me. I am a player who looks after himself."

Sanchez was surprisingly left out of Arsenal's starting line-up for the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool on 4 March, with reports suggesting that the Chile international had been axed from the team by manager Arsene Wenger for walking out of a training session.

Arsenal have lost four of their last five league games and are sixth on the Premier League table.

The Gunners exited the Champions League at the round of 16 stage after a humiliating 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich, leaving the FA Cup – where they face Manchester City in the semi-final on 2 April – as the only realistic piece of silverware they can win this season.

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have all been linked with summer moves for Sanchez, who is Arsenal's leading scorer this season with 18 league goals.

The Guardian claimed earlier this week that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had made Sanchez his priority summer transfer target.