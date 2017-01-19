Algeria take on Tunisia in a Group B clash of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade de Francevillle, Franceville, on Thursday, 19 January.

The Greens started their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Zimbabwe on 15 January. Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez helped his side get an early lead in the first quarter of the match.

However, Kudakwashe Mahachi's goal helped Zimbabwe to pull one back before they took the lead for the first time just before the half-hour mark. Nyasha Liberty Mushekwi converted from a spot kick to make it 2-1 for the southern African nation.

Algeria were on the verge of a defeat before Mahrez scored for the second time in the match in the final quarter to give his side a point in their opening match of the tournament. Georges Leekens will be hoping his side can avoid dropping points when they take on Tunisia on Thursday.

Tunisia suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Senegal in their first group stage fixture of the Afcon. A defeat against Algeria will end their chances of qualifying for the quarter-final.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4pm GMT/5pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Algeria to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Algeria to win: 5/4

Draw: 21/10

Tunisia to win: 23/10

Team News

Algeria

Possible XI: M'Bolhi; Ghoulam, Bensebaini, Belkhiter, Mandi; Soudani, Bentaleb; Guediora, Mahrez, Brahimi; Slimani.

Tunisia

Possible XI: Mathlout; Maaloul, Abdennour, Nagguez, Ben Youssef; Sliti- Lahmar, Sassi; Khaziri, Akaichi, Khenissi.

