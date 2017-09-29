Alvaro Morata claims he made the move from Spain to England because only one club and manager believed in him.

Morata joined Chelsea in a big-money summer deal from Real Madrid as he was set to become the like-for-like replacement for striker Diego Costa.

However, things did not go well for the Spaniard as he missed a penalty in his first ever appearance for the club during Chelsea's shootout loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield.

"The first official match I made a mistake and I suffered for a few days," Morata said, as quoted on ESPN.

Despite going on to score in his Premier League debut, Morata was unable to help the Blues avoid defeat in their season opening 3-2 loss to Burnley.

Since then, Chelsea have gone on an unbeaten run, winning seven of their next eight games in all competitions as the reigning champions currently sit in the third place with 13 points.

Morata has proven his critics wrong scoring six goals in his next six games, including a hat-trick against Stoke City and the equaliser in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (26 September).

Following the win in Spain, Morata revealed his reasons for joining the Blues as he also took a swipe at former boss and Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane who did not have the same faith in him as Antonio Conte did.

"I came to Chelsea because one club and one coach believed in me," Morata explained. "Now I have all of these things and I'm very happy."

"Was it a big move for me to become the first-choice striker? It's the most important thing. It's (moving to England) always a difficult challenge. It's the most competitive league in the world. Yes, it's physical. And it's the league with the most teams who can win the title."

Chelsea host table toppers Manchester City next as the two clubs will clash in an early season meeting at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (30 September).