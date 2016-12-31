Amanda Nunes had no trouble in defeating Ronda Rousey to defend her women's bantamweight championship. Nunes defeated the American fighter by technical knockout in just 48 seconds at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on 30 December.

The 29-year-old was the number one contender for the women's title, while Nunes was defending her title for the first time since beating Miesha Tate in July 2016. Rousey was the favourite to win the fight and the pair were involved in a war of words prior to the main event.

However, Nunes dominated the fight with series of successful blows to Rousey's face from the first bell. The former champion failed to offer any resistance, which allowed her opponent to beat her in less than a minute.

Rousey returned to the octagon for the first time since suffering her first career defeat at the hands of Holly Holm at UFC 193. Holm, who is also known as The Preacher's Daughter lost the women's bantamweight title to Tate.

Nunes defeated Tate at UFC 200 to grab her hands on the women's title in July 2016. The Brazilian was defending her title for the first time against the "Rowdy" at the main event of the last big fight of this calendar year.

Prior to her defeat to Holm, Rousey managed her previous five wins with a cumulative time of over three minutes. However, her first career defeat was a knockout which came in less than a minute.

The fight between Rousey and Nunes was not the only clash that took place at the T-Mobile Arena. Cody Garbrandt beat Dominick Cruz via unanimous decision in the bantamweight class, which was a co-main event at UFC 207.

TJ Dillashaw defeated John Lineker by unanimous decision after the three judges score the fight 30-26 in the former's favour. The two were fighting in the bantamweight class and Dillashaw has issued a warning to Dominick Cruz for the title shot.

Ray Borg also defeated Louis Smolka via unanimous decision in the catchweight class, while a split decision saw Dong Hyun Kim beat Tarec Saffiedine in the welterweight division.