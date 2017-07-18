What does Europe look like from Space? Thanks to a new video released by Nasa, you can easily see for yourself.

Filmed in 4K resolution, the Ultra HD footage shows a crystal clear view of southern Europe from space, along with its mountains such as the Alps, and general landmass including forests and lakes.

The International Space Station's 1,000 mile tour was filmed in 2016 from 250 miles (400km) above the planet. It shows the view from above the western coast of France to the Iberian Peninsula, Italy, Switzerland, southern Germany and Austria, and southward to the countries of the Balkan Peninsula.

Thanks to visual markers it also points out its most famous cities, such as Venice, Paris and Barcelona.

To view the 4K footage in its full glory, head over to Nasa's Johnson Space Center YouTube channel: Europe from Space in 4K.

Nasa has been busy these past few weeks.

It has released pictures and footage taken from Pluto with the New Horizons probe.

According to the space agency, it managed to capture the "heart" of the dwarf-planet, with 1,200 photographs, including some of Pluto's mountains and plains, and 10GB worth of data. It took over a year to send the probe's findings to Earth.

"This dramatic Pluto flyover begins over the highlands to the south-west of the great expanse of nitrogen ice plain informally named Sputnik Planitia," Nasa said in a statement.

New Horizons also discovered traces of water ice, described by the space agency as "Pluto's crustral bedrock". Its origin and functions are still unknown.

Earlier this month, Nasa probe Juno flew by Jupiter and managed to capture photos of the planet's Great Red Spot, a 16,350km-wide storm, nearly 1.3 times as wide as the Earth, monitored by astronomers and scientists since 1830.

"For hundreds of years scientists have been observing, wondering and theorising about Jupiter's Great Red Spot," Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, said in a statement. "Now we have the best pictures ever of this iconic storm."

Meanwhile, astronomers from around the world are turning their attention to a location 11 million light years away. Mysterious light signals came from a red dwarf-star named Ross 128.

The signals were initially detected by the University of Puerto Rico. Although unlikely, the possibility that they came from intelligent extraterrestrial life cannot be ruled out yet.

One of the University's astrobiologists, Abel Méndez, said: "In case you are wondering, the recurrent aliens hypothesis is at the bottom of many other better explanations." Time will tell what these signals actually mean.