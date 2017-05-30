Shares of global internet retail and web services giant Amazon capped the $1,000 (£776.6) mark on Tuesday (30 May); its first time ever at that level and well above its 52-week low of $682.12 per share on the Nasdaq.

Google's parent Alphabet is not far behind; with its Class A stock trading above $996 per share. While Amazon is by no means alone in the elite club, it is by far the most valuable company there.

According to FactSet, 14 other US companies have traded above $1,000 per share. Among these, the only other technology company in the $1,000-plus share price club is Priceline Group (currently trading around $1,854).

Of course, Amazon is valued higher than four times the valuation of those other 14 companies put together. In April, Amazon posted global revenues of $35.7bn

What's more, Amazon's cap of $1,000 mark is technically the equivalent of a $12,000 share price in today's terms, given the company has split shares three times since its initial public offer in 1997.

The very year after its public listing, Amazon issued a two-for-one stock split, followed by the issuance of a three-for-one stock split in January 1999, followed by another two-for-one stock split in September that same year.