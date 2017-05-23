Amazon is preparing to bring its checkout-free grocery store Amazon Go to the UK, according to reports.

The Seattle-based company has already opened an Amazon Go test store in Seattle. The service uses sensors and a smartphone app to top up customers' "virtual shopping carts" when they take out items from the shelves and keep them inside a bag. When the customers leave, Amazon just adds up the cost of the items and charges shoppers' accounts.

On Friday (19 May), the UK Intellectual Property Office approved Amazon's application to trademark the slogan "No Queue. No Checkout. (No, Seriously.)" A similar application to secure the trademark is also being reviewed by the European Union Intellectual Property Office, suggests a Bloomberg report.

Amazon's move to get into the grocery industry raises a concern for rival supermarket operators in the UK such as Tesco and J Sainsbury, which are working hard to retain customers.

Last year the company launched Amazon Fresh in the UK. It also made a deal with Wm Morrison Supermarkets to make "hundreds of Morrison Products" available to Amazon Prime and Pantry service customers.

The UK is first market for Amazon after the US, for introducing new services. In April, Amazon launched a new service in the UK targeting its business-to-business (B2B) market. This service called Amazon Business has already been launched in the US and Germany.

Amazon Business service lets registered businesses and their associates or users shop for business supplies on Amazon. Those having a business user account can purchase on Amazon.com on behalf of their employer.