Members of the controversial American band The Dillinger Escape Plan (DEP) escaped serious injury after their tour bus was in a collision in Radomsko, Poland.

Their planned gig in the city of Krakow on Sunday night (12 February) was cancelled as the musicians were taken to hospital for precautionary tests. The driver, however, is reportedly in a more serious condition.

Kwadrat, the venue that was set to host DEP, announced news of the cancellation, admitting it was not certain whether the gig would be booked for a later date.

"We regrettably inform that due to unexpected circumstances, today's THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN show in Krakow will not take place," a statement on its website read.

"At the moment, we are not able to inform you whether the show will get rescheduled and how the ticket purchaser should proceed, but we will release this info as soon as possible."

DEP hail from New Jersey and were formed in 1997. They have released six studio albums since their inception, with the two most recent both reaching the top 100 of the UK album charts.

They have rarely steered away from the headlines in their 20 years together, despite the line-up of the band changing regularly.

DEP attempt to shock audience members with outrageous and bizarre stage antics, such as fire-breathing and guitar burning. In one of their most infamous moments, the lead singer defecated in a bag and launched it into the horrified crowd at the 2002 Reading festival.

It gained them the reputation of becoming "the grossest band in rock history" as awarded by music magazine NME, and Greg Puciato's actions nearly resulted in the band being banned from the UK. Happily, they did not make this act a regular feature of their set.

The next stop on this European tour was scheduled to be in Leipzig, Germany on Tuesday. However, it seems likely that date may now be postponed.

The crash, which has injured a total of 13 people, occurred after a lorry collided with their bus 80 miles from Krakow. Police noted that the tour bus was stationary and parked between the hard shoulder and the side of the road.