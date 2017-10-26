Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker says he would already be at Manchester United had the Premier League side followed up their interest with a concrete bid during the summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder Dendoncker found himself linked with a move to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window with his agent at one point opening the door to a move to Manchester, revealing his client was ready for a new challenge after eight years with Anderlecht.

Reports prior to those comments suggested United had made an initial enquiry into the player, with his club said to have demanded at least €38m for the Belgium international.

United were believed to have been looking to do a deal for the player to join in 2018, however, bringing in the experienced Nemanja Matic to help solve their midfield woes last July.

Dendocker, who impressed across two legs for his side in their Europa League quarter-final clashes with United last season, eventually remained at Anderlecht. In an interview with Foot/Sport discussing talks with United, he explained his club's transfer demands made it difficult for him to leave, while also not ruling out a move further down the line.

"If it was as concrete as was being said, if they wanted me at all costs, I would already be there," the midfielder said, Sport Witness report. "When you play for Anderlecht and you have the chance to go there, you don't hesitate, but Anderlecht had their bit to say. Everyone had to agree.

"For a club to play what they were asking for, the club needed to be concretely interested. If Anderlecht asked for a lot of money, it is because they knew it would be difficult and at that time of the year, the price was over exaggerated."

Last July, De Morgen reported Anderlecht valued the holding midfielder at €38m but that an offer of €25m would likely test their resolve. Dendoncker came through the club's youth setup after joining them in 2009 and has since gone on to make over a century of appearances for the club, winning his first major honour last term as the Belgian giants romped to the title.