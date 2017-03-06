Andre Gomes has handed Barcelona a significant boost by returning to training sessions on Monday morning (6 March) as the La Liga giants begin the preparations for Wednesday's critical clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Luis Enrique is expected to have most of his first-team players available for the second leg of the Champions League last 16, with the exceptions of Jeremy Mathieu and long-term absentee Aleix Vidal.

The Catalans are seeking a sensational comeback to go through the next round of the competition after they suffered a shock 4-0 defeat to the Ligue 1 side in the reverse fixture, played at the Parc des Princes last month.

However, Barcelona arrive to the game with renewed hope following back-to-back 6-1 and 5-0 victories over Sporting Gijon and Celta Vigo respectively. Those wins have sent the Catalans to the top of La Liga table ahead of Real Madrid and ramping up the confidence in the Barca dressing room.

Luis Enrique recovered Arda Turan for the weekend win over Celta and the good news continued in Monday's workout with the return of Gomes.

"Among the notable faces present at Monday's session was that of midfielder Andre Gomes, who missed the 5–0 win over Celta with illness. The first-teamers were joined by Wilfrid Kaptoum and Álex Carbonell of the reserve squad," Barcelona confirmed on the club's official website.

The Portugal international started in the first leg against PSG, but the Barcelona boss may consider leaving him benched on Wednesday after Ivan Rakitic excelled in his absence during the wins over Sporting and Celta.

Mathieu, meanwhile, missed both games due to an ankle injury and is expected to remain in the treatment room alongside long-term casualty Vidal on Wednesday night.