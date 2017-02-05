HTC has resumed Android 7.0 Nougat software update for its HTC 10 flagship smartphone, as promised.

The update originally began late last month, with Graham Wheeler, product and service director for HTC EMEA, confirming an OTA update weighing in at 1.17GB was seeding for the unlocked models. The update was made available to users in regions including the UK, Russia, the Middle East and Turkey.

Within a few days of the rollout, HTC confirmed the update was paused due to some technical issue.

The company has now resumed the update for HTC 10 devices in mainland Europe. Those who cannot wait for it to arrive in their region can check out the online flashing tool HTC has released to install the update. This development has been first spotted by folks at Android Police.

Before downloading Android Nougat, it is important to note that this software is not recommended for users in the Netherlands, as the Dutch version of HTC 10 is still undergoing testing.

HTC 10 is not the only device to receive Android Nougat. HTC 10 Lifestyle and One M9 have also made it to the list. Along with Android 7.0 Nougat, the firmware bundles the latest Android security update by Google and other system enhancements. Mainland Europe, Turkey and South Africa are the markets to receive the Nougat update for One M9.