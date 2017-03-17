Samsung is reportedly rolling out Android Nougat update for the Galaxy Note 5, just a few days after the update was available for the S6 and S6 Edge.

Folks at XDA have posted screenshots confirming the rollout of the software, which weighs in around slightly less than 1.3GB and brings build version N920CXXU3CQC7. The version listed in the release note is Android 7.0.

Some of the key elements of the update are new UX, various performance modes, improved usability of the notification features and quick settings button, multi- window and an improved settings menu in addition to Samsung Pass feature and efficient space for installing apps, faster system upgrade and app installation.

The update is currently live for Note 5 owners in Turkey, but it won't take too long to hit other regions across the globe.

The rollout was first spotted by Sammobile. Those who wish to perform a manual update using Odin software may head over to Sammobile's firmware section.

To download and install Nougat update on your Note 5 manually do the following steps:

Go to home screen of your phone then tap Apps

Tap Settings then scroll down to System updates

Tap Check for new system updates

If the Nougat update is available for your phone, just follow the on-screen prompts to download and install the update

It is important to note that your phone might turn off and on a few times during the update process. It is recommended that you use a Wi-Fi connection to avoid data charges and back up data using Smart Switch.