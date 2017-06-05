Andy Murray secured safe passage through to the quarter-finals of the 2017 French Open at a windy Roland Garros on Monday afternoon (5 June). The world number one, fresh off an excellent third-round victory over Juan Martin del Potro, impressed in his first career meeting against Karen Khachanov and eased past the 53-ranked Russian in straight sets 6-3 6-4 6-4.

Murray produced a nearly flawless first set on Philippe-Chatrier Court, accepting the first break point on offer to take a 4-2 lead after the powerful but often inaccurate Khachanov, making his maiden appearance in the last 16 of a major tournament, fired a forehand wide. Committing only one single unforced error, he eventually sealed it in 38 minutes with an emphatic ace.

Another break opportunity arrived early in the second set after another couple of rogue forehands and Khachanov ceded the advantage with a double fault.

2016 finalist Murray was punished for a rare sloppy service game at 3-3 but snatched the second of two immediate break-back points before claiming the second set.

Khachanov initially saved three break points in the opening game of the third set, yet two subsequent mistakes from deuce saw that hard work go to waste.

The 6ft 6in right-hander later offered brief hope of extending a one-sided contest by breaking to level proceedings at 4-4.

However, Murray held his nerve in a long baseline rally and once again answered straight back before a forehand shot into the tramlines from his eager opponent secured a quarter-final meeting against either eighth seed Kei Nishikori or Fernando Verdasco.

Speaking after that victory, Murray expressed support for those affected by the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.

"It was a terrible tragedy in London and also in Manchester only a few weeks ago," he said. "Paris has had some problems in the last few years and I'm sure everyone will join me in sharing the fact that our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this.

"It is something which has affected large parts of Europe and all over the world. I appreciate everyone still coming out to support us and I'm grateful that I can perform in front of you."