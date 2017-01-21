Andy Murray will take on Mischa Zverev in the fourth round of the 2017 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday (22 January).

Overview

Andy Murray will be aware that this his best chance of winning his first Australian Open title following the exit of his biggest nemesis Novak Djokovic in the second round at the hands of Denis Istomin. The Scot is a five-time beaten finalist at Melbourne Park and being the world number one, he will be expected to reach the summit clash, despite a number of hurdles facing him in the coming days.

The 29-year-old has been relatively untroubled in his journey to the fourth round, coming through all the matches in straight sets. The previous clash against Sam Querrey was dubbed a tricky encounter due to the American's ability to serve big, but Murray negotiated comfortably to record a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Mischa Zverev, on the other hand, has played some tough matches in the first three rounds. He needed five sets against John Isner in the second round and took four sets to dispatch Malek Jaziri in the third. The Russian-born German tennis star's best performance at the Australian Open has been the second round in 2007.

The 29-year-old, whose younger brother Alexander Zverev Jr is ranked 24 in the world was also in action at the Open, losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets in the third round earlier today (21 January). Zverev played two tournaments prior to the Australian Open — the Brisbane International and the Sydney Open — and he lost in both tournaments in the last-16. The world number 50 will be the underdog going into the game, but Istomin has shown that the impossible is possible during his shock five-set win over Djokovic.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in straight sets

Head-to-head

The pair have faced each other just once on the ATP tour, which was at the BMW Open in Munich in 2015 when Murray won in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. This will be their first encounter on the Grand Slam stage.