Andy Serkis' performance capture studio The Imaginarium has announced Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier, a new video game set between the events of Hollywood blockbusters Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Serkis will produce the game being developed by Imaginati, a new development team working out of the same studio in Ealing where The Imaginarium honed the ground-breaking performance capture technology used in the hit films.

Last Frontier will be released in autumn for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The game is a narrative adventure focused on player choice, and the consequences of those choices. Gamers will play as both humans and apes, with a multitude of potential endings depending on how stories pan out.

Developers at Imaginati told IGN that their goal was to create "a closer intersection between games and film" in a game that is around 2-3 hours long and will, they hope, encourage multiple playthroughs.

Mechanically the game is choice-based, meaning players will make decisions for numerous characters rather than assume direct control of one or two of them. The developers want players making decisions, through actions and dialogue, roughly "every 15-20 seconds".

A trailer for the game was also released, which you can view at the top of this article.

Serkis' Planet of the Apes prequel trilogy began in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which ended with the actor's character Caesar taking a band of intelligent apes into the woods outside San Francisco to start a life.

At the same time, due to the same experiments that made apes smart, a "simian flu" spreads across the world killing humans in droves and causing society to crumble. In 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Caesar's apes encounter a group of human survivors, eventually leading to conflict between the two.

Last Frontier is set a year later, and concerns a group of apes that left Caesar's clan and travel to the Rocky Mountains where they encounter human survivors in the depths of winter, when resources are scarce.

"The pace of the storytelling is just super-intense compared to any of these other games," said Imaginarium founder Martin Alltimes.

"There's no opening and closing drawers, no searching through inventories. It's all about you making choices that affect relationships with other characters and, in the long term, how those relationships play out, and how the story plays out.

"It's a creative risk, but when we talked to everyone on the team, they really believed in it. It would have been very easy for us to copy what had gone before."

Imaginati is aiming for realism, and a game that matches the look of the hit films. In July, War for the Planet of the Apes seemingly concluded the prequel trilogy, though the series is expected to continue in some form.

"Traditionally in video games, the writer is the last person hired," Alltimes said. "In our game, they were the first person hired, because all our games are about is storytelling.

"The roots of what we've done is built on the heritage of Quantic Dreams' or Telltale Games' products. But we have a very specific angle. I saw the opportunity here was pure, cinematic-style storytelling, rather than traditional console storytelling."

