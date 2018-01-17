Anna Kendrick has proven she has a great sense of humour with her comeback after being mistaken for former tennis ace Anna Kournikova.

The Pitch Perfect actress had a hilarious response when being referred to as the new mother, who welcomed baby twins Nicholas and Lucy on 16 December with Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias.

When one site posted a snap of Kendrick, 32, rather than Kournikova, she joked on Twitter that she could have been mistaken for the couple's child.

Sharing a screenshot of the Yahoo story with the wrong picture, the comedy tweeted her 7 million followers: "I realize the confusion probably came from the two Anna K names, but she's a tall blonde athlete and I'm - oh, oh - do they think I'm the baby?"

Fans were quick to reply to the funny post, with one person writing: "maybe they got confused because they saw how much vodka you can drink and assumed you were Russian".

While someone else said: "somebody couldn't spell Kournikova so they googled Anna K and here we are".

A third joked "Excuse me while from now on I'm just going to call you Anna Kendrickova, and you can grand slam my heart any day."

The tweet comes as Kournikova and Iglesias shared the first snaps of their twins on their Instagram accounts yesterday under the caption "My Sunshine".

The couple of 16 years managed to keep the pregnancy a secret and out of the public eye until a few weeks before the birth.

Fans have gone wild over the new pictures, with one person commenting on Iglesias' post: "Wow-wow! It's Great Congratulations and many-many blessings for you, Mommy, Daddy & little."

Speaking to Hola! magazine in December, Iglesias' mother Isabel Preysler said of the babies: "Enrique is extraordinarily happy in these moments."