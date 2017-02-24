For those who love traditional family game shows over the likes of The X Factor and Strictly, you'll be pleased to know that Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back on screens tomorrow night (25 February).

The dynamic duo are back to their mischievous ways of pulling stunts on celebrities and entertaining viewers in new and innovative ways.

What's new for the 14th series?

The award-winning presenter duo have recruited Gogglebox and most recently I'm A Celeb star Scarlett Moffatt as their new co-host. Ant and Dec have teased that they have a big role for the newly slimmed down star, including a very public stunt that could see her reach new heights.

The Geordie hosts will also pull a prank on celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in the first of this year's Undercover features, which prompts the most belly laughs. The Voice UK coach Jennifer Hudson will star in the End of the Show Show.

The Missing Crown Jewels – the follow-up to the Who Shot Simon Cowell? sketch last year – will see Silent Witness star Emilia Fox back to head up the investigation as more high-profile guests line up as potential culprits in the comical crime escapade.

Proving Ant and Dec are not short of contacts in the celebrity world, viewers can also expect cameos in the hilarious sketch from Joanna Lumley, Michael Sheen and Shirley Bassey, while X Factor host Dermot O'Leary will be the victim of a separate prank in the series.

New double act

Another addition to Saturday Night Takeaway is another well-loved ITV presenting duo, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who will appear regularly on the weekly show. In new item Make 'Em Laugh, it will be Holly and Phil vs Ant and Dec as they try to make each other giggle.

Old faces

Stephen Mulhern returns to the hit show once again as the presenter of Ant Vs Dec, and he's also got a new gig by persuading members of the public to part with their cash for the chance to win big in In For A Penny. Little Ant and Dec will also make a comeback too.

Big end-of-series surprise

Ant and Dec are going bigger and better for this year's end of series bonanza, set to be the "biggest series finale yet" as they jet 200 viewers to a cruise ship in Barcelona.

So where can I watch?

Saturday Night Takeaway – the show named Best Entertainment Programme at the 2017 National Television Awards – airs on ITV on Saturday 25 February at 7pm.