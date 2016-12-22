Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists he has a number of different options to replace Diego Costa for their Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth.

Costa picked up his fifth booking of the season in last Saturday's (17 December) win over Crystal Palace, earning him an automatic one-match suspension. Having shaken off the persistent injuries of last season, the Spain international has been sublime form this term with 13 goals to his name, being almost ever-present in the Blues starting XI this season.

The former Atletico Madrid star has missed just 29 minutes of Chelsea's 17 Premier League games this season, with Belgium international Michy Batshuayi, signed from Marseille during the summer transfer window, yet to start a game in the league.

Chelsea are also without the suspended N'Golo Kante, leaving Conte with a number of big calls to make ahead of Monday. But speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the former Italy boss insisted he has a number of solutions in mind.

"I have four days to evaluate the situation and to find the best solution for the team," Conte said. "For sure Diego is an important player for us but these days we are working to find the right solution in the squad. I can have different solutions. On this aspect, we are working.

"This is a good test for us, because we play this game without two important players. For this reason it is important, this test to evaluate the situation, the club's situation in our squad. Also, to give the opportunity to give a chance to a player who is not playing a lot."

Batshuayi is Chelsea's only other senior centre forward available for the visit of Eddie Howe's side. But Conte's comments would suggest he still doesn't feel the Belgium international is ready to lead his attack.

"It is not easy to arrive in this league and to play in this league if you are a young player. It's difficult for the young payer to arrive and adapt, it is a physical league, very strong. Michy is working well, we must have patience with him to work with him, to help him and to improve him. The next step is for him to play more this season. But it is not easy to arrive in this league and play."