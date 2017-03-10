Antonio Conte has warned Barcelona and Real Madrid that Chelsea are as big as them following reports linking a number of players from the Premier League leaders with a move to the La Liga giants.

Marca reported earlier this week that Barcelona's technical secretary Robert Fernandez travelled to London to watch the Chelsea 2-1 victory over West Ham on Monday in order to keep tabs on Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic. The report added that the club chief also was in attendance at Arsenal's vs Bayern Munich to watch Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

The news came a day after Marcos Alonso revealed to IBTimes UK that he was approached by Barcelona during his time at Fiorentina, before deciding instead to join Chelsea.

Meanwhile, other reports in Spain have claimed that Real Madrid are also monitoring Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard.

Los Blancos have reportedly earmarked the signing of a keeper as the top priority for the coming transfer window while Cope, the Spanish radio station, said that Barca would also consider making a move for the Belgium forward should Isco or James Rodriguez leave the club in the summer.

Conte understands that those rumours are normal following Chelsea's impressive campaign – but suggested that the Blues won't negotiate the departure of any of their stars as they are also a big club with big ambitions.

"At this moment there are a lot of speculation about the players and also sometimes about me. We are doing a good job, my players and staff. We are doing very well and it's important to continue to do it this way. It is normal for my players to be linked with other teams," Conte said in the press conference ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester United. "But don't forget Chelsea is a great team in the same way as Barcelona and Real Madrid."