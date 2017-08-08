Chelsea have promised disgruntled manager Antonio Conte that the Premier League champions will sign a minimum of three more players before the end of the summer transfer window. The Italian is concerned at the lack of resources available to him ahead of the new season - an observation which was highlighted during the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal - but those fears could be calmed in the coming weeks.

The Blues have made four signings this summer in the form of Alvaro Morata and Antonio Rudiger, who both made their debuts off the bench at Wembley, as well as Willy Caballero and Tiemoue Bakayoko - the latter will miss the first month of the season after undergoing knee surgery. Those new arrivals have been offset by a stream of departures which include former captain John Terry and midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Top scorer from the last three seasons Diego Costa is also expected to leave Chelsea after being made surplus to requirement by Conte, with AC Milan or Atletico Madrid among his likely destinations. Meanwhile, over two dozen players have been sent on loan to various corners of the globe.

Conte has publicly insisted that Chelsea need more than one additional signing, but has refused to put a number of the amount of new faces he needs before the transfer deadline on 31 August. But The Daily Telegraph understand the ex-Italy national team and Juventus coach has been informed a trio of new additions will be made during the next three-and-a-half weeks.

Top of Conte's wish list is reinforcements in both full-back positions with Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier their top target after Danilo joined Manchester City. The Ivory Coast international is awaiting the decision regarding his appeal over a conviction for assaulting a police officer which could prohibit him from playing in the United Kingdom. Aurier had previously been barred from entering the UK due to the case.

The aforementioned publication suggest that should Aurier have his conviction quashed then he could move to England in a deal worth £27m, though Chelsea will face competition from Manchester United.

Among Conte's other targets is Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater - a title winner with the Foxes in 2016 . The Evening Standard understand director Marina Granovskaia is leading the club's transfer negotiations which includes talks regarding a move for the England midfielder, though Craig Shakespeare's side are unwilling to part with the 27-year-old for less than £30m.

The lack of depth in Chelsea's squad was exposed during the curtain-raiser for the new season when Conte was forced to name untested youngsters Jeremie Boga and Kyle Scott, among the substitutes alongside Andreas Christensen - a Danish defender who has previously made just three appearances in five years for the club. Charly Musonda was meanwhile handed his debut for the club and the lack of quality was not lost on captain Gary Cahill.

"I don't know, the back of the programme was interesting," he said, according to The Guardian, when asked about the comparison between Arsenal and Chelsea's squads. "But in terms of quality we've certainly got that and you just have to hope we don't have too many injuries. The new players that have just come are going to be vitally important for us and the quicker they settle the better but there's no doubt we have added quality to the team.

"They're going to be tested, 100%. We'll see how that plays out, but we just have to keep everybody fit and keep everybody sharp. Rest is going to be important because we're going to have a lot of games, and we players are in control of the way we prepare ourselves. The other stuff outside of that is none of our business."