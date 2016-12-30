Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has suggested he will look to some of the club's younger players before deciding to make moves in the January transfer window.

The Blues have money to spend during the winter window after Brazil midfielder Oscar became the latest high-profile player to join the Chinese Super League, moving to Shanghai SIPG for a reported fee of £60m.

While the 25-year-old became a peripheral figure of sorts in the Chelsea first-team following Conte's tactical switch to a 3-4-3 formation, reports claim the Italian is keen to bring in another option to bolster his squad.

But Conte has suggested he may look a little closer to home first, with 20-year-olds Charly Musonda and Kenedy back at the club after aborted loan spells away.

"At the moment for sure Kenedy and Musonda went back from their loans because they didn't play a lot," Conte told a press conference ahead of Saturday's (31 December) clash with Stoke City.

"For this reason it is important [for them] to stay with us for these weeks to evaluate the best situation for them and for the team."

Conte also has England Under-21 internationals Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah at his disposal and suggests they will also be considered as the club look for the right "solution" to ensure their Premier League title charge does not falter.

"In January, it is not easy and we talking to the club about this to see if there is the possibility to find the solution for our squad. Then, we also have a lot of young players in our squad and I trust them. In Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] and Chalobah and Musonda and Kenedy, are talking about players 20, 21, 19 years [old]. It is important to work with them and to try and find the right solution. If it is not possible, it is important to look around and find the right solution."

Belgium Under-21 international Musonda enjoyed a hugely impressive loan spell at Real Betis during the second-half of the 2015-16 season but started just one game at the club after returning in June, having also suffered a knee injury during his time in Spain.

He has been training with the Chelsea first-team since returning to west London earlier in December, with Kenedy also rejoining his parent club after managing just 16 minutes of first-team action during his loan spell with Watford.