It's always the people you least expect.

"Of all the people Trump could have picked as deputy CIA director, he chose woman who ran CIA black site for torture," tweeted Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, one of the most respected NGOs in the world.

Roth linked to a piece in The Intercept by Glenn Greenwald, highlighting that US President Trump had hired Gina Hapsel to be deputy director of the CIA.

He accompanied his tweet with a photo of the culprit.

Who knew that the BBC's Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis was really just using a nom de guerre, and that she was behind one of the notorious CIA black sites for conducting torture? Is this what we pay our licence fee for?