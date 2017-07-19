Tim Cook and his team announced new additions to their hardware line-up that included the new iMac, iPad, and the watchOS 4 at the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference from June 5-9 in San Jose, California.

There were other software and application-related announcements made as well, but what really stood out is the company's latest push towards more powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) – an essential component to creating a smarter personal assistant.

However, Apple's Siri, one of the first personal assistants in the market, has fallen behind rivals like Google's Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

The company wants its AI to be offline and work from the device rather than the cloud, allowing for a more slick and personalised experience. It also seems to be particularly uninterested in collecting personal user data.

And it is this stand that could be holding back the rate at which their AI can grow, since the company is not making use of data that it already has.

Cook has been quite adamant about user privacy in the past and continues to be so. The company's 'differential privacy' policy collects information only if the user opts for it.

The difference between Apple and other tech giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook is that Apple's first business is that of being a hardware seller that creates devices rather than a software company that also happens to develop hardware.

That puts Apple in a unique position where they do not really have to depend on complicated algorithms and sell user data to advertisers to make their money.

Which is probably why Apple was strangely absent from the debates that surrounded the sale of private data in March this year when the US Congress voted in favour of internet service providers being allowed to monetise their user's data.

In a speech Tim Cook delivered at a dinner in Washington DC, hosted by the Electronic Privacy Information Center back in 2015, he spoke about how "our privacy is being attacked on multiple fronts".

He went on to add, "I'm speaking to you from Silicon Valley, where some of the most prominent and successful companies have built their businesses by lulling their customers into complacency about their personal information.

"They're gobbling up everything they can learn about you and trying to monetise it. We think that's wrong. And it's not the kind of company that Apple wants to be."

The company is in a unique position to create a product ecosystem that is wholly user-defined. But will Apple be able to deliver on the level of utility they intend to offer without making use of the absolute processing advantage that cloud computing offers?

While each iPhone is a powerful performer in its own right, it is no match for a data crunching server. Siri is built into iOS, but Google's Assistant works as an application that is intrinsically connected and merged with Google's services.

Chris Nicholson, CEO of Skymind, a company that deals with machine learning said, "The most direct way to build a smart new thing to work on your customers' data, is to use lots and lots of that same data to train it.

"The more data you have, the more valuable your thing gets. Google, Amazon and others are benefiting from that and Apple is not," he added.

Siri is able to pick out things from inside the phone and offer more from within the phone than Assistant, but when it comes to machine learning and contextual understanding of what is being said by the user, Google's offering is way ahead.