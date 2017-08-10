Arda Turan's agent has played down reports claiming that the Barcelona outcast is set to return to Galatasaray. Ahmet Bulut did confirm that he recently met with the president of the Turkish club, but only to discuss Sofiane Feghouli's expected transfer from West Ham United.

Turan, 30, has been tipped to leave Barcelona since the beginning of the summer after being deemed surplus to requirements by new manager Ernesto Valverde.

The Turkish international moved to the Nou Camp from Atletico Madrid in 2014 but has since failed to replicate his best days at Diego Simeone's side.

Earlier this week Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek said that his club were ready to take advantage of the situation to lure him back to his homeland during the current transfer window.

"Arda supports Galatasaray, he is very fond of the club, Arda is going to serve this club again," Ozbek said during a press conference as quoted by AS. "The only option for him to play in Turkey is here, we want Arda to retire at Galatasaray. We are working to sort it out, the conditions of the transfer."

Sport later reported that an agreement between the clubs for a loan move was very close. The Catalan publication said that Turan's agent had met with the Galatasaray president to iron the terms of the agreement and complete the deal.

But Bulut has now added more confusion to the uncertain future of Turan, pointing out that he still has three more years left in his contract at Barcelona, and that the club have not even told him that Valverde wants him out.

"The [Galatasaray] president has already said what he thinks about Arda. Arda is a Barcelona player and he has three years left in his contract," Bulut said as quoted by AS. "Barcelona have not called me to discuss Arda's situation. Nobody says he's going to leave the club and he has not offered himself to anybody."

The agent added that the reason behind his meeting with the Galatasaray chief had nothing to do with Arda but with West Ham winger Feghouli.

"Arda is a Barcelona footballer and I spoke to Ozbek about Feghouli's [proposed move to Galatasaray]. He will probably arrive in Istanbul tomorrow to join the team. There is no problem with his signing," the agent added.

Feghouli joined West Ham from Valencia as a free-agent during the last summer transfer window but he struggled to make the impact expected during his debut campaign under Slaven Bilic, scoring only 3 games in 21 Premier League appearances.

Recent reports suggested his proposed move to Galatasaray had been delayed due to paperwork issues but Bulut's comment suggest that the move could be completed imminently.