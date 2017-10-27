Arda Turan, Aleix Vidal and Thomas Vermaelen are said to have the "door open" to leave Barcelona during the coming January transfer window.

Sport adds on Friday's [27 October] front cover that Andre Gomes' future at the Nou Camp is also uncertain with the club having received two offers from Juventus and an unnamed Premier League club to part ways with the Portugal international.

Ernesto Valverde already made huge changes to his squad during the summer transfer window, getting rid of Munir, Douglas, Marlon Santos, Sergi Samper, Cristian Tello, Jeremy Mathieu and goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

Furthermore, the former Atheltic Club Bilbao boss also lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain after the Brazilian ace payed his €222m (£196.7m) release clause.

Barcelona are expected to continue that clear-out next summer with some players having been deemed surplus to requirements by the new boss during the opening stages of the season.

Furthermore, some current members of the squad are expected to leave to make space for new additions with reports claiming that the Catalans are still keen on signing a new centre-back and Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

Sport therefore suggest that Barcelona have told Turan, Vidal and Vermaelen that they are ready to negotiate their departures as early as the coming January transfer window.

Arda Turan

Turan's case is particularly significant with the Turkey international having failed to register a single minute of playing time so far this season.

Barcelona already tried to offload the player in the summer but it was said that the attacker decided to continue at the Nou Camp despite being well aware that he was not in Valverde's plans.

China and Turkey have been mentioned as potential destinations in recent months but Sport says that Turan is still reluctant to leave as he still has two and a half years left on his contract.

Aleix Vidal

The Spanish wing-back was expected to have a chance to fight with Nelson Semedo for the right-back role this season.

However, Valverde has versatile Sergi Roberto ahead of him in that pecking order and the club are keen on selling him to recoup part of the €18m they invested in signing him from Sevilla in January 2015.

Thomas Vermalen

Valverde still rates the Belgium international highly but his playing time has also been limited due to the number of injuries he has suffered and the competition of Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Javier Mascherano.

Vermaelen himself has suggested that he could leave in January in order to increase his chances of playing in next summer's World Cup.

Sport says that Barcelona would facilitate his departure if an interesting offer arrives but they are not going to force his exit.

Andre Gomes

The Portugal international was already heavily linked with a move to Tottenham during the final days of the summer transfer window. Barcelona, however, decided to keep him after failing to convince Liverpool to cash in on Coutinho.

Gomes has since failed to turnaround his situation at Barcelona during the opening part of the season and Sport believes that his future is currently up in the air.

Furthermore, Sport says that Juventus and a Premier League club have already expressed interest in getting his services ahead of the second part of the season.

According to the report, the Serie A side are keen on getting him on loan with an option to buy him at the end of the season while the Premier League club have asked for a price.

Sport says Barcelona will demand at least €30m, having bought him from Valencia only a year and a half ago in a deal worth €35m plus €20m in add-ons.