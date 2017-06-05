Arda Turan's agent has denied his client will leave Barcelona during the coming summer transfer window despite recurrent reports linking the midfielder with a summer move to Arsenal.

Ahmet Bulut assured that they have not spoken with any other club about an exit as Ernesto Valverde's new side want the Turkish international to continue at the Nou Camp.

The 30-year-old midfielder was brought by Luis Enrique from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015 after the Catalans agreed to pay €34m (£29.6m, $38.2m) plus add-ons for his services.

However, he couldn't play until January 2016 due to Barcelona's transfer embargo and has since failed to settle at the Nou Camp.

The midfielder had a promising start to the 2016-2017 campaign but saw his playing time restricted during the second part of the season. He only started 14 La Liga games during the whole season and failed to register a single minute since a 7-1 over Osasuna on 26 May.

The Turkish international has thus been tipped to leave Barcelona during the coming transfer window as new manager Valverde is expected to make a huge overhaul in his squad.

China appeared to be his most likely destination but Arsenal have been heavily linked with his services since in March The Times reported that Arsene Wenger had identified his signing as a priority for the Gunners amid the potential departures of Mesut Özil and Alexis Sánchez.

Reports in Italy recently suggested Inter Milan are also monitoring the situation but last month Mundo Deportivo insisted that the Gunners remained in the pole position to secure his services.

Those claims resurfaced on the weekend after Spanish outlet El Desmarque claimed that Turan had already given the green light ahead of completing a summer move to the Emirates Stadium. The report added that Arsenal were yet to reach an agreement with Barcelona but Valverde would be ready to sanction his sale for around £26m in order to fund other additions.

But Arda Turan's agent has come out to deny those reports after assuring that both his client and Barcelona officials want the midfielder to be part of Valverde's plans next season.

"Arda is not going anywhere. Barcelona's directors are happy with him," Bulut said as quoted by AS.

"We haven't spoken to any club about a transfer. The stories that have come out in the media that he will be leaving have annoyed Arda. And nor has it gone down well with board members at the club; Arda Turan will see out his contract. He will stay at Barça until 2020", Bulut told Turkish media on Monday."