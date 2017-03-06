Two armed men, including one wearing a shark onesie, robbed a BP petrol station in New Zealand and made off with sweets.

Armed with a hammer and a knife, the pair entered the store at 2.20am on Monday 6 March, smashing a glass shelf and making off with a selection of sweets in the town of Rolleston, in the Canterbury region, 22 miles from Christchurch on the south island.

When the men smashed the glass staff became aware to the incident.

Soon after taking the confectionery, the pair left the station.

New Zealand Police confirmed that one was wearing a blue and white shark onesie, a grey cap, black gloves and socks, and had a dark blue bandana covering his face.

The other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black rugby shorts, a black baseball cap, sunglasses and a blue bandana around his face. Both were of average height and build.

Two members of staff are receiving help from victim support services. One took refuge in a staff room where a colleague was having their break.

Police searched in the area but failed to locate the men. They are appealing for anyone with information to contact Christchurch Police.