Arsenal academy striker Kaylen Hinds is set to leave the Gunners in order to join Wolfsburg in the summer transfer window.

The north London club's ex-academy manager Andries Jonker was appointed as the Bundesliga club's manager earlier in February. According to The Sun, the 54-year-old wants to raid his former club in signing the attacker in his first transfer window.

Arsene Wenger is ready to sanction the sale of the player to a foreign club so that he can continue his development. A move to a league outside England will only improve his chances of getting first team action.

Hinds signed a new contract in the mid-season transfer window and spent the second half of the 2016/17 campaign on loan at League Two side Stevenage. He is one of the brightest prospects coming through the Gunners' youth system.

However, Hinds has set his sights on leaving Arsenal in order to join Wolfsburg. Jonker is aware of the 19-year-old's ability and a move to Germany will see him get regular playing time, which seems highly unlikely at the Emirates.

The 54-year-old Dutch manager wants to take Hinds away from Arsenal and is ready to offer him a role in the first team. The report claims the teenager played for Arsenal Under-19s against Marseille at 15.

Hinds was tipped to follow the footsteps of other academy graduates to make it to the first team. However, the striker has decided to leave the Gunners and Wenger is open to the idea of allowing the attacker leave.

Arsenal manager is willing to allow the England youth international leave the club so that he can continue his development. The deal is set to cost Wolfsburg around £2m ($2.6m) and his signing will be considered as the massive coup at the Volkswagen Arena.