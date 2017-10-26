Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told of his desire to see Theo Walcott remain at The Emirates Stadium and believes Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil proved they are still fully committed to the Gunners' cause with their performances against Everton last weekend.

Walcott, 28, has been restricted to just three substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season but has received regular game-time in the Europa League, with Wenger using the competition to give his fringe players an opportunity to shine.

There was interest in Walcott during the summer - West Ham United were reportedly keen on prising the £30m-rated attacker away from Arsenal - but the former Southampton prodigy ultimately stayed put. With his contract expiring at the end of next season the Gunners may decide to sell him in the summer and negate the risk of losing him for free, but Wenger is keen to hold onto the sporadic England international and insists his chance to shine in the Premier League will come.

"I do not want Theo to move on. His time in the Premier League will come," Wenger said in his press conference. "At the moment he has got less minutes in the Premier League than other competitions."

Walcott is not the only attacker whose future is in doubt at Arsenal. Sanchez and Ozil are both in the last year of their contracts in north London, and both produced marvellous displays as Wenger's side ripped a sorry Everton to pieces at Goodison Park.

The creative juices were certainly flowing for Ozil against the Toffees, and Wenger thinks both he and Sanchez remain fully committed to helping Arsenal reclaim their place in the Premier League's top four, which they will look to break into when they play host to struggling Swansea City on Saturday.

"He's [Ozil] in a very good shape at the moment physically," the Arsenal boss said. "He's focused and motivated so I would say yes. What people question is their [Sanchez and Ozil's] commitment, I didn't and what happened on Sunday proved that even more."