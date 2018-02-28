Arsenal and Chelsea will have to look elsewhere for goalkeeping solutions in the summer after it was revealed that Jan Oblak has signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid ensuring that he remains in Spain for the foreseeable future.

The Slovenia international is now regarded as one of Europe's top shot stoppers following four impressive years with the Spanish capital club. His performances have attracted interest from clubs in England.

According to The Sun, Premier League big guns Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were monitoring his situation with a view to making a move in the summer. Oblak is currently contracted to Atletico until the summer of 2021.

The Gunners currently have Petr Cech and David Ospina as their first and second choice respectively. But the duo have failed to impress this season and their performances have not been helped by Arsenal's underperforming defence, which has seen them concede 51 goals in all competitions this season.

Moreover, Ospina recently hinted that he could consider his future at the club at the end of the season owing to a lack of regular game time which could force the north London club into looking at replacements.

Chelsea, meanwhile, do have one of Europe's top goalkeepers on their books in Thibaut Courtois, who was between the sticks at Atletico before Oblak's arrival. However his future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain with Real Madrid circling.

The Belgian stopper has revealed that he is happy at Chelsea, but has put contract talks on hold as they focus on their season. Courtois's current deal with the Blues expires next summer and they are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but Madrid's interest could sway his head especially after he recently admitted that his heart will always remain in Madrid while refusing to rule out a return to the Spanish capital in the future.

However, Arsenal and Chelsea will now have to turn to other targets in the summer after Atletico president Enrique Cerezo indicated that Oblak had signed a new deal during a recent interview with Radio Marca.

"I think it's renewed, in case you did not know it," Cerezo told Marca when questioned about the Slovenian goalkeeper.