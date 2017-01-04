Arsenal are set to complete their first January transfer in the next 48 hours with the signing of Cohen Bramall from seventh-tier club Hednesford Town FC.

According to Sky Sports, the 20-year-old will join the Gunners on a two-and-a-half-year contract after a successful trial during the Christmas period. The left-back is reportedly still training with the club and will join the north London club on a permanent basis in the coming days.

Bramall is said to have impressed the coaches at London Colney sufficiently to earn a permanent move with the Gunners set to pay the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League club £40,000 ($50,000) for his services. The defender has made 25 appearances for his club thus far this campaign and has contributed with a goal and an assist from left-back.

Arsene Wenger is said to be planning for the long-term with the left-back set to join the reserve team once he arrives at Arsenal. The north London club currently have two senior left-backs in Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs on their books.

The former is currently the first choice under the French coach with the latter coming off the bench on most occasions this season. Gibbs is coming to the end of his current deal with the club and reports suggest that he is yet to be offered a new deal.

The England international has 18 months to run on his current deal and despite Wenger indicating that he wants him at the club, the Gunners' hierarchy are yet to begin fresh talks. Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is said to be an admirer with the Sun reporting that he could make a move during the ongoing January transfer window.