Arsenal are exploring the possibility of switching their kit manufacturer from Puma to Adidas in order to catch up with the more lucrative deals signed by rivals, according to reports.

The Gunners signed a five-year kit deal worth £150m ($196m) with Puma in 2014, ending a 20-year association with US sportswear giant Nike.

The agreement was the largest in British football history at the time, but it has since been dwarfed by the £75m-per-season deal between Manchester United and Adidas that came into effect in 2015, and, more recently, the £900m, 15-year-long kit deal Chelsea signed with Nike.

The Daily Mirror reported that Arsenal officials had already started exploring the possibility of switching kit manufacturers, despite their deal with Puma having two years left to run.

The Gunners reportedly believe their current deal is well below market value and are intent on more than doubling it by switching kit manufacturers, with Adidas in pole position.

The Mirror added that the Gunners could even buyout their Puma contract early and switch to Adidas, similar to how Chelsea swapped Adidas for Nike ahead of this season.

German sportswear company Adidas does not make kits for any of the London clubs in the Premier League, with both Chelsea and Tottenham in partnerships with rivals Nike.

Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott are all sponsored by Adidas.

The biggest kit deal signed in football is the £140m-per-season agreement Barcelona signed with Nike in October last year.