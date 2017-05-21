Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has been named in the Spain squad for this summer's European Under-21 Championship, despite his manager Arsene Wenger urging him to skip the competition.

After a bright start to the 2016-17 campaign, Bellerin's performances have come under scrutiny in the second-half of the season following an ankle injury that sidelined him for five weeks at the end of 2016.

"He has not come back to his level since he has been injured. I think for a while he was [still feeling his ankle]," Wenger said of his player in April following a harrowing 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace were Bellerin was jeered by his own supporters.

"He should have a rest and prepare for next season. The Spanish players love to play for their country, and I think he will go as he loves to play for Spain."

Wenger's prediction has proven correct, with Bellerin named in Albert Celades' squad for the competition in Poland in June.

Despite Wenger's concerns, Bellerin has already made it clear he wishes to represent his country this summer. Speaking to IBTimes UK in April, he said: "No. I really want to play in European Under-21s. Representing Spain is very important. If Celades gives me the chance I'll be there.

"Those are opinions of the managers. I have to keep working. The truth is that I had a difficult injury but I think that I am at 100% now and I'll try to prove it when I get the chance."

Bellerin signed a new contract with Arsenal last November but remains heavily linked with a move away from north London. Manchester City and Barcelona have both been credited with firm interest, with the Catalan giants recently publicly confirming their plans to bring in a new right-back this summer.