Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik has confirmed that he is likely to spend the rest of next season on loan and talks are already in place with Norwich City for a transfer. The 19-year-old completed his first loan spell with Birmingham City where he was sent last January and impressed with his performances as part of a back three, something which the Gunners themselves have adopted during the end of the season.

A full season in the Championship as a first team starter will do him a world of good, with the north London club spoilt for choice in the defensive department and would not be able to provide him with valuable game time to help his development. The Gunners currently have Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker, Gabriel and Rob Holding, who can slot in the back three, while Nacho Monreal and new signing Sead Kolasinac can also be used as a left sided centre-back.

Calum Chambers, who spent a season on loan at Middlesbrough, is another player who can be brought back to the first team, making a case for Arsene Wenger's wealth of riches in that department. The Polish defender received his first call-up to the Poland U-21 squad and is currently preparing for the U-21 European Championships to be played in his country before the start of next season.

"Probably I will play Norwich City on loan next, talks are close to finalization," Bielik told Polish outfit Laczy nas pilka in an interview. "Certainly, I hope that after I go back to Arsenal on a permanent basis I find myself in the first team and get a chance in the Premier League.

"When you change the status of the player in the team reserves as the junior member of the team, Arsene Wenger completely changes the football world. You are in a narrow circle of the most important people at the club. This is football at the professional level. I hope that everything goes my way.

"I am sure, because I realize that what I can do. Of course, there are less games, but the important thing is to keep your equal, a high level.