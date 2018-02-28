Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal will miss his side's chance of revenge against Manchester City and is likely to sit out of the Europa League clash against AC Milan next week with a back problem, manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

Monreal suffered a back injury during the Gunners' Carabao Cup defeat to City on Sunday (25 February) and had to be withdrawn during the first half of what proved to be an ill-fated clash for Arsene Wenger's side at Wembley.

The Spaniard's presence was missed as Arsenal went onto crumble in the second half against City, who lost Fernandinho to a hamstring injury as they strode to glory. City will have to make do without the influential Brazilian at The Emirates Stadium, though the midfielder's knock is not thought to be serious according to the club's official website.

Monreal's injury also seems to be minor judging by under-fire Arsenal boss Wenger's comments. But the Frenchman confirmed the defender will play no part against the Premier League leaders and could also miss the two games that follow City's visit to north London, but he will be no doubt encouraged by the minimal amount of injuries he is currently having to contend with.

"He [Monreal] is out for the two games - this weekend," Wenger said in his press conference, per The Mirror. "He might be out for two more - Milan and maybe one more. The rest, everybody is fit."

Wenger later turned his attention from the fitness of Monreal to the future of Jack Wilshere, who is still to sign a new contract with his boyhood club.

The 26-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the current campaign but he is more than willing to pen fresh terms and Wenger, whose own future has been heavily scrutinised in the wake of Sunday's defeat, suggested that negotiations are ticking along nicely.

"It [Wilshere's contract] is progressing. The decision belongs to him and you have to respect that," Wenger said. "The player has to find satisfaction."