Olivier Giroud has recovered from an ankle injury ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Burnley, with Hector Bellerin, Francis Coquelin and Kieran Gibbs also back in contention.

After scoring his side's opener in the 4-0 thrashing of Swansea City last Saturday (14 January), Giroud was subbed after an hour, with Wenger confirming in his post-match interview the France international had been struggling with an ankle problem.

Bellerin has missed Arsenal's last two games with an ankle problem, while Coquelin has not played since the thrilling 3-3 draw with Bournemouth, picking up a hamstring injury on the south coast.

Gibbs meanwhile has been recovering from a knee problem suffered in the Gunners' Boxing Day victory over West Brom but all four players returned to training this week.

Theo Walcott however remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Wenger told a press conference: "Overall from last week Bellerin, Coquelin and Gibbs are back in the group. Not Walcott, but these three should be available for selection. We have no injuries from last week."

Wenger added about his French striker: "Giroud is back in training since yesterday."

Per Mertesacker is also nearing his return from a knee injury that has kept him out of the 2016-17 campaign. Mertesacker, who has had a one-year extension triggered in his contract by the club, is expected to start training with his teammates in a fortnight.

"He's back in training, not with the squad but he's two weeks away now. It is important we have all our experienced players back, we are going into the moment of truth now, January to May, and you ideally want all our players with experience back in the squad."

The Gunners currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of leaders Chelsea who they meet at Stamford Bridge on 4 February.