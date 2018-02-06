Arsene Wenger is likely to be forced into making a change ahead of Arsenal's north London derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur after Petr Cech suffered a calf injury during their win over Everton on Saturday (3 February).

The former Czech Republic international has been the Gunners' undisputed number one since his arrival from Chelsea in 2015 and the manager has persisted with Cech despite the stopper coming in for criticism for his under-par performances in recent weeks.

The 35-year-old recently came under the spotlight when his error led to Swansea's second goal as Arsenal succumbed to a 3-1 loss at the Liberty Stadium and he was quick to accept his mistake. Despite his poor form, he continued in goal for the game against Everton but was forced off in the second-half after sustaining an injury following a collision with Toffees striker Oumar Niasse.

According to the Telegraph, Cech is likely to miss Arsenal's trip to Wembley to take on Spurs as he is not expected to recover from the injury he sustained at the weekend. Wenger was hoping that it was a just a kick to the calf, but the report claims that it is more serious than first suggested.

David Ospina will replace the Czech goalkeeper between the sticks and it will be only his second appearance in the Premier League this season with the Colombian mainly used in the European and domestic cup competitions.

The 29-year-old has been Wenger's preferred choice in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup making eight appearances in total. Ospina will welcome the opportunity as he will be keen to prove to the French coach that he deserves a chance to fight for the number one jersey. The north London derby will also serve as good experience for the Colombia international as he is expected to keep his place in goal when Arsenal take on Manchester City in the final of the EFL Cup on 25 February.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph states that Nacho Monreal, who was substituted during the interval on Saturday (3 February), will be in contention for the game against Mauricio Pochettino's side as it was just illness that prevented him from completing the game against Everton.