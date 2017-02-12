Arsenal will join the race to sign Celtic striker Moussa Dembele when the transfer window reopens in the summer, according to reports.

Dembele, 20, scored a hat-trick in Celtic's 6-0 win over Inverness in the Scottish Cup on 11 February to add to his 12 league goals for the season.

He was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer, but became Brendan Rodgers's first signing at Parkhead in June after his contract with Fulham expired.

The Sunday Mirror says the Gunners will rekindle their interest in the French striker this summer, with Celtic expected to demand a transfer fee of around £40m ($50m).

Chelsea and Manchester City are also reported to be preparing summer bids for the player.

Last week, Dembele said he was happy at Celtic and insisted that speculation about his future had not affected his form.

"It's easy not to get distracted. I'm a very calm kind of guy and I don't really let this type of thing get in my head," he told the London Evening Standard.

"I focus only on enjoying my football at Celtic and I'm very happy to be here.

"I don't really listen to what has been said about me, I just try to get fit as quickly as possible and back on the pitch."

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Rodgers has tipped Dembele to become the French national team's first-choice striker in the future.

"Moussa is up there with the big talents," Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Scottish Sun. "He has a fantastic mentality which really helps him. He has talent, but he's also very focused on being a footballer.

"There's no doubt in the next decade he'll be leading France and be a real reference for the full national team.

"If he can keep the mentality he has now — which is to work, to improve and be better — he can achieve what he wants to achieve."

Dembele scored 17 goals in 46 games across all competitions to help Fulham avoid relegation from the Championship last season.