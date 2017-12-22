Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a bid in signing Juventus defender Daniele Rugani in the January transfer window.

According to Italian publication Il Posticipo, the 23-year-old is frustrated with the lack of playing time at the Allianz Stadium. He has made 10 starts in the series A, while having only one start in the Champions League this term, which came during the goalless draw against Barcelona in November.

Rugani came up through the ranks of Empoli's youth system before making a switch to Juventus in 2012 on loan. A year later, the Old Lady signed him on a permanent transfer and loaned him back to his former club for two seasons.

He returned to Juventus in 2015 as a recognised defender in the Serie A and a year later, the centre-back made his debut for Italy. Despite being at the club for more than two seasons, he has been forced to spend time on the bench.

The Italian international is of the belief the Turin club's manager Massimiliano Allegri no longer has enough confidence to play him regularly. He also believes the former AC Milan boss is only starting him in "easy" fixtures.

Rugani is unhappy with limited playing time and lack of trust in him by his manager. He is looking for a move away from his current employers in the mid-season transfer window and has set his sights on making a switch to the Premier League.

Arsenal are believed to be interested in his services and their league rivals United are also in the run for his signature. The north London club are reportedly ahead of the 20-time champions of England in signing Juventus defender.

The top two clubs in England are willing to table a bid of €40m (£35.4, $47.4m) in securing his services. Rugani too likes the prospect of playing in England.

However, Juventus are reluctant in letting Rugani leave the club midway through the season. The situation can be even more complex for the Serie A winners when Mattia Caldara returns to his parent club after completing his loan spell at Atlanta.

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has already announced his decision to retire after the end of the ongoing campaign. Should the Gunners manage to beat United in signing Rugani, he can replace the German defender at the Emirates.