Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with KAS Eupen over a move for striker Henry Onyekuru, who has impressed in the Belgian top-flight this season.

The 19-year-old forward is the joint top-scorer with 22 goals in 38 appearances and recently earned a call up to the Nigeria national team. Onyekuru's performances have attracted interest from a number of clubs from across Europe including the Gunners' Premier League rivals West Ham United and Everton.

Celtic were said to be close to signing the forward during the January transfer window, but Eupen were not ready to let Onyekuru leave midway through the campaign. The Nigerian forward, who mainly operates on the left-wing, revealed earlier in the year that he had come to an agreement with the club about leaving for pastures new in the summer.

"After the play-off, I will announce my decision. I have made my decision to leave. I have already agreed with Eupen that I am joining my new club after this season," Onyekuru said, as quoted by the Express.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are currently leading the chase after opening talks with the club over a summer move. Onyekuru has a £6.8m ($8.8m) release clause in his contract which interested clubs are said to be willing to meet as he has already turned down moves to Belgium's top clubs Brugge and Anderlecht.

Onyekuru has already admitted that his desire is to play in the Premier League next season, and is not short of suitors. Arsenal will hold an advantage, as sources close to the player have labelled him an ardent fan of the north London club.

"Arsenal are in talks with Eupen for Henry (Onyekuru). That's his dream club and he may now actualise his childhood dream to play for the club," a source close to the player was quoted as saying by allnigeriasoccer.com.

"They have contacted the Belgian club and the negotiations are underway," the source added.